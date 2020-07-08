Nuevo Laredo employees upset over safety protocols

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The union leader for factory workers in Nuevo Laredo says only two companies have reported positive cases Tele-Flex and Med-Line which have also included deaths.

They say employees have been upset about the protocols they have seen at their workplaces.

Some even go so far as to claim they are inefficient and, in some cases, may even be minimized compared to the outbreak that have gone on in the rest of the region.

