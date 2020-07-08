Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo resident admits to importing marijuana into the U.S.

Could face up to life in prison
Man admits to smuggling marijuana
Man admits to smuggling marijuana
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 30-year-old resident of Nuevo Laredo is facing up to life in prison after admitting to conspiracy to import marijuana into the country.

Ruben Maldonado-Espino drove a semi-truck and trailer through the World Trade Bridge near Laredo on May 7. Authorities conducted an x-ray examination of the vehicle which revealed several anomalies in the trailer. Law enforcement opened the doors, at which time Maldonado-Espino admitted he knew drugs were in the trailer. He claimed a Mexican drug cartel was holding his wife hostage and forced him to smuggle the narcotics. However, authorities contacted his wife who appeared to be calm and not under distress.

Maldonado-Espino eventually admitted the story was a lie he was told to give to law enforcement. The 198 bundles of marijuana found in the trailer weighed approximately 4,601 pounds with an estimated street value of $875,000.

Maldonado-Espino could face a minimum of ten years or up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for October 28th.

