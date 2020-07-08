Off-duty police sergeant arrested for DUI

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An off-duty police sergeant is arrested for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Jose Sotelo is a 21-year veteran with the force.

He was arrested on Sunday when a DPS Trooper pulled over a vehicle near La Bota and Mines Road.

Sotelo was arrested and charged.

He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The police department’s office of public integrity is doing an internal investigation of their own.

