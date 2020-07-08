Advertisement

Off-duty police sergeant arrested for DUI

21 year veteran with the force
Jose Sotelo
Jose Sotelo(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An off-duty police sergeant is arrested for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Jose Sotelo is a 21-year veteran with the force.

He was arrested on Sunday when a DPS Trooper pulled over a vehicle near La Bota and Mines Road.

Sotelo was arrested and charged.

He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The police department’s office of public integrity is doing an internal investigation of their own.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

