Over 1,500 vote during early voting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As early voting continues, we are receiving new numbers from the Webb County Elections Office for the primary run-off election.

On Tuesday alone, 755 people voted. This week over 1,500 Laredoans have casted their vote, and over 7,400 individuals have voted during this early voting period.

As far as mail-in ballots, the elections office has received a total of 131 ballots this week, and a total of 1,160 mail in ballots have been counted.

There is still an abundance of caution as elections officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Polls are open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night. Early voting continues until Friday, July 10th.

Election day is on Tuesday, July 14th.

