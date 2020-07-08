South Texas Food Bank to host two emergency food drives

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its mission to make sure families can put dinner on the table during these trying times.

The food bank will host two emergency food distribution events on Wednesday at two separate locations in the viewing area.

The first will be at the Bruni Community Center at nine in the morning.

The second will be at the EJ Salinas Community Center in Mirando City at one in the afternoon.

Organizers are asking residents to stay in their vehicles at all times, wear a mask, and present a photo ID.

They also ask that the vehicle’s trunk be clear of any items so they can load the supplies.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.