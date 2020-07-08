Advertisement

TAMIU to launch online donation campaign for garden

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local university is looking to keep its garden green by hosting a 24-hour online donation campaign.

In an effort to support the ongoing efforts by the TAMIU Community Garden, TAMIU is launching a donation campaign starting today to collect funds to purchase equipment and materials to support the garden.

The garden helps educate University students and the community-at-large on issues like food security, environmental sustainability, and healthy eating habits.

Individuals also learn more about general gardening practices they can emulate at home to help produce their own food.

For more information on how you can contribute to the cause, you can head on over to our website and click on the story link.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

