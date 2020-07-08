Associated Press Texas Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 6:00 PM City of El Paso hosts public workshop for new Police Regional Command Center - City of El Paso Capital Improvement Department, in coordination with El Paso Police Department, hosts public workshop to collaborate with the project design team on the new Police Regional Command Center

Weblinks: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/, https://twitter.com/ElPasoTXGov

Contacts: Tammy Fonce, City of El Paso, CityNews@elpasotexas.gov, 1 915 212 1201

Online: visit https://rb.gy/7ly93x and enter the password 672914

Thursday, Jul. 09 9:00 AM EU Defense Washington Forum concludes - EU Defense Washington Forum day two, hosted by Brookings Instituion and European Union Delegation to the United States, to discuss the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on trans-Atlantic security, technology challenge from China, defense spending and capabilities, EU-U.S.-NATO cooperation, deterrence, non-proliferation, and arms control. Today's speakers include Republican Rep. Will Hurd, High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Michael Ryan, Member of the European Parliament Radoslaw Sikorski, European Commission Director General for Communications Networks, Content, and Technology Roberto Viola, European Union Institute for Security Studies Senior Analyst Alice Ekman, and European Commission Director of Investment, Innovative & Sustainable Transport, DG Mobility, and Transport Herald Ruijters

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/webcast-eu-defense-washington-forum-tickets-108031390798

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Saturday, Jul. 11 Association of Texas Professional Educators Virtual Summit

Weblinks: http://atpesummit.org, https://twitter.com/OfficialATPE

Contacts: Elaine Acker, ATPE Media, eacker@atpe.org

Friday, Jul. 10 11:00 AM Beto O'Rourke on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden in Texas - Former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigns virtually in Texas for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a Biden for President and Texas Democratic Party press call on Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which will 'create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUUUq_QbbsbNDrUPbYGqHPg8zq5wDOT5N3PdQ0j22Br-3xmg/viewform