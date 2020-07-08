Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since the pandemic first hit the U.S. in March. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 640 words, photos. Moved on general and health news services.

With:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT — Texas is attempting to recoup unemployment payments after mistakenly sending them to thousands of Texans amid the pandemic. SENT: 330 words. Moved on general and financial news services.

— VIRUS AD-NEIGHBOR STATES — The New Mexico State Tourism Department has published advertisements informing residents of Texas and other neighboring states that visitors should comply with New Mexico’s rules regarding masks and travel. SENT: 240 words. Moved on general, financial, political, and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE FAIR — The 2020 State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the fair’s board of directors has announced. SENT: 330 words. Moved on general, sports, entertainment, and health news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — At least a dozen lawmakers — including a Texas Republican — have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to newly released government data, highlighting how Washington insiders were both author and beneficiary of one of the biggest government programs in U.S. history. By Matthew Daly and Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1180 words, photos. Moved on political and financial news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS

Dozens of campers and staffers who attended Pine Cove’s Christian camps have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and several weeks of camp were canceled after clusters of cases were discovered. That includes at least 76 cases in June linked to its overnight camp for teens in Southeast Texas near Columbus. The Ridge camp shut down for two weeks in June before reopening last week, Pine Cove spokeswoman Susan Andreone said. By Margery A. Beck and Jamie Stengle. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ALSO OF NOTE:

EXTREME HEAT

The heat is on. And for most of America, it’ll stay on through the rest of the month and maybe longer, meteorologists say. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 660 words, photos.

IN SPORTS:

Baseball

BBO—MLB STANDOUT SEASONS-FIRST 60

Cody Bellinger had 20 homers in the Dodgers’ first 60 games last season on way to NL MVP award. Justin Verlander had nine wins and 103 strikeouts in the same stretch for the Astros and won another AL Cy Young. With only 60 games in this truncated season, a look back at how former MVPs and Cy Young winners fared in their teams’ first 60 games. By Baseball Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 830 words, photos.

With:

— BBO—BASEBALL RDP — As baseball nears the two-week countdown to the start of its delayed season, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep more players off the field. One day after Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedule, there was continued evidence of the difficulties caused by the pandemic. By Charles Odum. SENT: 1130 words, photos.

Basketball

BKN—NBA RESTART-SECOND CAMPS

Practice facilities in the NBA have been open for a couple of months, with one major element missing from them. No team has had an actual practice yet. Most of the work that has gone on in those buildings during the NBA’s shutdown has been voluntary, and all of it has been of the individual variety — one player working at one basket with one ball. That changes starting Thursday, when the first handful of teams at the Disney complex will be permitted to have full-fledged practices again. Most NBA coaches — Houston's Mike D’Antoni, Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer, Dallas’ Rick Carlisle, and more — are going into this believing that plans have to be flexible. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 790 words, photos.

Football

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE FAIR

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the fair’s board of directors has announced. The board said the future of football games such as the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma Red River Rivalry — which is traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the fair — will be decided by the NCAA, respective conferences and the participating universities. SENT: 330 words. Moved on general, sports, entertainment, and health news services.

Soccer

SOC—MLS IS BACK PREVIEW

Major League Soccer is about to resume its season — in a state that has seen a huge spike in coronavirus infections, with one team absent because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and with plenty of worry about what will happen next. The MLS is Back tournament starts Wednesday in Florida. The league’s teams are sequestered in resorts for the duration of the World Cup-style tournament, which will be played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 950 words, photos.

With:

— SOC—MLS-NASHVILLE TESTING — Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and one coach tested positive. SENT: 270 words.

Golf

GLF—GOLF NOTES

Muirfield Village is hosting different PGA Tour events in consecutive weeks, which hasn’t happened in 63 years. According to the PGA Tour, there was one other tournament held on the same course in back-to-back weeks. That was in 1956, when the Dallas Centennial Open and the Texas International Open were held at Preston Hollow to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of Dallas being founded. Both events were never played again. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1210 words, photos.

___

