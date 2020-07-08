Advertisement

Triumph Public High School announces remote learning

Triumph Public Schools announces remote learning
Triumph Public Schools announces remote learning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD and LISD are not the only school districts that have announced changes to the upcoming school year.

Triumph Public High School announced that it will implement its remote learning program as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Both Triumph Public High Schools in Laredo will provide virtual classes to all its students for at least the first six weeks of school starting on August 10, 2020.

Triumph is working with the city and county to work on a plan to implement the program. The school will also be providing students with laptops and resources so they can have access to the programs.

All students will be contacted prior to the first day of school to pick up their materials.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Off-duty police sergeant arrested for DUI

Updated: 2 hours ago
A law enforcement officer is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents recover stolen vehicle being used to transport illegal aliens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched a ranch area near Oilton and found nine illegal aliens.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/8/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 8th, 2020.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

South Texas Food Bank to host two emergency food drives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its mission to make sure families can put dinner on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.