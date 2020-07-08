Triumph Public High School announces remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD and LISD are not the only school districts that have announced changes to the upcoming school year.

Triumph Public High School announced that it will implement its remote learning program as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Both Triumph Public High Schools in Laredo will provide virtual classes to all its students for at least the first six weeks of school starting on August 10, 2020.

Triumph is working with the city and county to work on a plan to implement the program. The school will also be providing students with laptops and resources so they can have access to the programs.

All students will be contacted prior to the first day of school to pick up their materials.

