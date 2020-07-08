UISD releases statement about TEA amending school guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District acknowledges that prior plans for returning teachers, staff, and students back to school continue to be changed by the TEA and State of Texas.

Although UISD had announced on Tuesday that they would be switching to 100% remote learning, the district let the public know through a statement on their Facebook page that they will be making changes to their plans based on TEA’s recently released guidelines.

"United ISD is aware that the State of Texas and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) amended prior guidelines and regulations set forth for students' return to campuses across the state.

The District previously disseminated communications regarding the 2020-2021 school year. These communications stated that instruction would be fully online and interactive rather than hosting on-campus instruction.

This decision was based on safety concerns and previous communication guidelines set forth by the State of Texas and Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

In light of the latest TEA guidance, issued after UISD’s July 7, 2020 announcement, the plan to conduct fully online instruction is in the process of being amended. The decision handed down from Morath mandates that all school districts offer on-campus instruction for parents who choose to send their kids to school. Nonetheless, online instruction will still be available for all.

The District’s primary concern is and has always been the health and well-being of our students. Being that national and state guidelines are continually evolving, the District is committed to keeping our parents and guardians as informed as possible.

The District will continue to consider and abide by the guidance set forth by the Education Commissioner, TEA, and the State of Texas as well as local health authorities. United ISD will continue to keep our community informed as decisions are finalized.”

