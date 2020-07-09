Advertisement

Additional nursing home put under quarantine

According to Laredo Health Authority Doctor Trevino, Laredo Nursing and Rehab Center was issued a quarantine order as a result of 5 residents and 3 healthcare workers testing positive.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re now seeing the pandemic’s toll on facilities that cater to the most vulnerable as an additional nursing home is put under quarantine and more deaths of residents are announced.

Two more residents of Regent Care Center have lost their battle due to COVID-19.

Just last week, officials announced an outbreak of the virus at the facility that led to dozens of positive cases and one death.

<dr. Victor trevino/ laredo health authority: “The current totals are 78 positives, 17 staff, and 61 residents,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “Three deaths and now one in the hospital.”

“The nursing home immediately implement their infection control, and began to test the entire facility. At this point, 184 people were tested and we’re reviewing the test results.”

When asked about how the home became infected, officials say it’s still under review but they have their suspicions.

“It is is believed that the healthcare worker had a nexus to infection of the residents.”

Trevino says cases at these facilities is trending up as the infection rate rises in the community.

On Sunday, Las Alturas Nursing and Transitional Care Facility was put under quarantine after a healthcare worker tested positive.

The individual is in the batch of positives from the Regent outbreak.

According to Doctor Trevino, the facility remains with the one positive case.

