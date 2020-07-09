Border Patrol agents foil three drug smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several people are arrested by Border Patrol agents after three sperate drug busts which took place earlier this week.

The first incident happened on July 7th when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on near the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived and witnessed several people carrying five bundles of marijuana. Five individuals were turned over to DEA and the 345 pounds of marijuana were seized.

The second incident happened the same day later in the evening when agents performed a traffic stop on a pickup truck near a ranch. Agents searched the vehicle and found 289 pounds of marijuana.

The last seizure happened when agents saw several people carrying bundles of marijuana near the river.

Agents arrived and confiscated five bundles of marijuana which weighed roughly 382 pounds.

All of the individuals were arrested in each case and believed to be in the country illegally.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.