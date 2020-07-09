Border Patrol agents rescue lost individuals in distress

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents helped rescue two individuals who were lost and in distress.

The first incident happened on July 6th when agents encountered a man who was unresponsive near El Cenizo.

Without hesitation, Border Patrol’s rescue team administered fluids and oxygen until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for dehydration and kidney failure.

The second rescue happened after agents received a call about a lost individual at a ranch near Zapata County.

Agents say the man had been lost and without food or water for a full day.

After responding favorably to the aid provided, he was taken into custody and processed accordingly.

Border Patrol agents continue to stress the dangers and risks posed by illegally traveling into the U.S.

