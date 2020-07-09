Advertisement

Border Patrol agents seize nearly 200 pounds of drugs near local golf course

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged drug smuggler posing as a golfer is caught by Border Patrol trying to drive a load of illegal narcotics into the country.

The incident happened on July 8th when agents received a tip saying someone was loading bundles of marijuana into a black SUV at the Max Mandel Golf Course.

When agents arrived, they found 197 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle worth about $157,848.

Agents say the driver attempted to pose as a golfer by renting golf clubs and a golf cart and drove around the course to evade arrest.

Agents were able to locate the driver and take him into custody.

