City and county confirms two new COVID-19 related deaths

This brings the total death toll now to 38 lives lost to COVID-19 in Laredo and the Webb County area.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County have announced that COVID-19 has claimed two more lives.

According to City of Laredo health officials, the coronavirus took a man in his late 60′s. He marks the 37th death.

He passed away on July the 4th and on Wednesday Doctor Corinne Stern, Webb County’s medical examiner, confirms he had COVID-19.

We also learned of an additional life taken too soon due to COVID-19, which is death number 38. The woman was in her early 60′s and had underlying health conditions.

She was fighting the virus at Doctor’s Hospital.

