Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — A 20-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Angelo Walker was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police say he's responsible for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey. Richey was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in late June. Walker made an initial court appearance Thursday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richey's death follows a string of deadly attacks last year on transgender women in the North Texas city.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of shooting scores of people in a Texas Walmart last summer is facing new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack. A grand jury on Thursday returned a new indictment against Patrick Wood Crusius. He was already charged with 90 counts under hate crime and firearms laws for the shooting in El Paso. Authorities say was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United State. Crusius has plead not guilty to state capital murder charges, but does not have a trial date in either case.

Boston (AP) — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.