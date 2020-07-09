Advertisement

ICU numbers continue to rise with COVID-19 patients

Nurses and doctors who are dealing with COVID patients are feeling the fatigue of working so many hours and they can’t keep up, so the city continues asking for help from the state.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Seven more COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, bringing the total to 117.

As the cases continue to climb, the City of Laredo continues asking for help from the state.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, the health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino, says there is a crisis at our local hospitals.

Nurses and doctors who are dealing with COVID patients are feeling the fatigue of working so many hours and they can’t keep up.

We received the number of patients at each hospital, and here are the numbers as of Wednesday morning:

- at Laredo Medical Center, their COVID ICU unit is at capacity.

- 19 out of the 20 patients in that unit are on ventilators.

- there are two other sections of the hospital designated for COVID patients and they are at capacity as well.

- Currently, there are 7 patients waiting in the ER for a room, two of them are going to the ICU.

- Meanwhile, at Doctors Hospital, their COVID ICU is at 87% capacity, 14 out of 16 beds are taken.

- 12 of those patients are on ventilators.

- Meanwhile, their 3rd floor assigned to COVID patients is at capacity with 30 patients.

However, help is on the way.

The state is sending 32 nurses to help with patients either in ICU’s or in the COVID units within the hospitals, as well as two pharmacy technicians.

Currently, there are two women who are pregnant and have COVID, and are being treated in the maternity section of the hospital. 

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas Workforce Commission overpaying unemployed workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas Workforce Commission overpaid more than $32 million to unemployed workers since March, and is required by law to collect overpaid funds.

News

UISD releases statement about TEA amending school guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Although UISD had announced on Tuesday that they would be switching to 100% remote learning, the district let the public know through a statement on their Facebook page that they are aware that guidelines may change.

News

Over 1,500 vote during early voting

Updated: 5 hours ago
There is still an abundance of caution as elections officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Local

Nuevo Laredo resident admits to importing marijuana into the U.S.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Nuevo Laredo resident could face up to life in prison after admitting to conspiracy to import marijuana into the country.

Latest News

Local

City and county confirms four new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City and county officials have confirmed four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications, putting our death toll at 36.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue driver from submerged vehicle

Updated: 11 hours ago
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued a driver from a submerged vehicle in downtown Laredo.

Local

CBP officers seize nearly a million dollars worth of narcotics

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers find nearly a million dollars worth of narcotics concealed within a driver's belongings at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Local

Triumph Public High School announces remote learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Triumph Public High School has announced that it will implement its remote learning program.

Local

Off-duty police sergeant arrested for DUI

Updated: 14 hours ago
A law enforcement officer is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents recover stolen vehicle being used to transport illegal aliens

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched a ranch area near Oilton and found nine illegal aliens.