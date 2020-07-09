ICU numbers continue to rise with COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Seven more COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, bringing the total to 117.

As the cases continue to climb, the City of Laredo continues asking for help from the state.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, the health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino, says there is a crisis at our local hospitals.

Nurses and doctors who are dealing with COVID patients are feeling the fatigue of working so many hours and they can’t keep up.

We received the number of patients at each hospital, and here are the numbers as of Wednesday morning:

- at Laredo Medical Center, their COVID ICU unit is at capacity.

- 19 out of the 20 patients in that unit are on ventilators.

- there are two other sections of the hospital designated for COVID patients and they are at capacity as well.

- Currently, there are 7 patients waiting in the ER for a room, two of them are going to the ICU.

- Meanwhile, at Doctors Hospital, their COVID ICU is at 87% capacity, 14 out of 16 beds are taken.

- 12 of those patients are on ventilators.

- Meanwhile, their 3rd floor assigned to COVID patients is at capacity with 30 patients.

However, help is on the way.

The state is sending 32 nurses to help with patients either in ICU’s or in the COVID units within the hospitals, as well as two pharmacy technicians.

Currently, there are two women who are pregnant and have COVID, and are being treated in the maternity section of the hospital.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.