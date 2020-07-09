Laredo community invited to celebrate the life of Vanessa Guillen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two local women are coming together to honor the life of a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found last week.

After attending a vigil for Vanessa Guillen in Austin, Ashley Peralta decided to organize an event in Laredo.

Organizers would like to invite the community to this event to not only show support to Guillen's family but to also spread awareness in our community to stand up for what is right.

The event will take place tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Frontera Beer Garden located at 3301 San Bernardo Avenue.

The community is being asked to be there on time, bring a candle, wear a mask, and follow tape signs on the floor to be six feet apart.

If you cannot attend the vigil, boxes will be placed on the sidewalk where flowers, pictures, and posters can be dropped off.

There will also be someone who can come to your car and pick up items.

