Advertisement

Laredo community invited to celebrate the life of Vanessa Guillen

Candlelight vigil to take place at Frontera Beer Garden
Milwaukee, Wisconsin holds vigil for Vanessa Guillen
Milwaukee, Wisconsin holds vigil for Vanessa Guillen(WTMJ)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two local women are coming together to honor the life of a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found last week.

After attending a vigil for Vanessa Guillen in Austin, Ashley Peralta decided to organize an event in Laredo.

Organizers would like to invite the community to this event to not only show support to Guillen's family but to also spread awareness in our community to stand up for what is right.

The event will take place tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Frontera Beer Garden located at 3301 San Bernardo Avenue.

The community is being asked to be there on time, bring a candle, wear a mask, and follow tape signs on the floor to be six feet apart.

If you cannot attend the vigil, boxes will be placed on the sidewalk where flowers, pictures, and posters can be dropped off.

There will also be someone who can come to your car and pick up items.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents foil three drug smuggling attempts

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Several individuals are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents foiled three separate drug smuggling attempts.

Local

Summer madness

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like it's going to be another hot day in paradise!

News

City and county confirms two new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
This brings the total death toll now to 38 lives lost to COVID-19 in Laredo and the Webb County area.

News

Additional nursing home put under quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to Laredo Health Authority Doctor Trevino, Laredo Nursing and Rehab Center was issued a quarantine order as a result of 5 residents and 3 healthcare workers testing positive.

Latest News

News

ICU numbers continue to rise with COVID-19 patients

Updated: 8 hours ago
Nurses and doctors who are dealing with COVID patients are feeling the fatigue of working so many hours and they can’t keep up, so the city continues asking for help from the state.

News

Texas Workforce Commission overpaying unemployed workers

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Texas Workforce Commission overpaid more than $32 million to unemployed workers since March, and is required by law to collect overpaid funds.

News

UISD releases statement about TEA amending school guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Although UISD had announced on Tuesday that they would be switching to 100% remote learning, the district let the public know through a statement on their Facebook page that they are aware that guidelines may change.

News

Over 1,500 vote during early voting

Updated: 12 hours ago
There is still an abundance of caution as elections officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Local

Nuevo Laredo resident admits to importing marijuana into the U.S.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Nuevo Laredo resident could face up to life in prison after admitting to conspiracy to import marijuana into the country.

Local

City and county confirms four new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City and county officials have confirmed four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications, putting our death toll at 36.