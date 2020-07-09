LPD cracks down on curfew violators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the emergency order continues in effect, law enforcement are still seeing several breaking curfew.

We have the latest on what police have to say and how they are spreading the message of keeping up with the mandate through their social media page.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the curfew was reinstated citywide, and with no sign of the increase of cases slowing down, there is one group that is not keeping up with the rules.

On Wednesday’s media briefing, Investigator Joe Baeza said it’s adults, not just teens who are recently seen violating the curfew rule.

Places like parks must close at 10 p.m., which means if you are not out for an essential like grabbing food, heading home from work, going to work, or a medical emergency you must stay home.

Also, gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, not including immediate family units.

“Again, we respectfully ask everyone to take proactive measures and wear your masks, you’re hearing our reports from our health director on people not being more proactive in keeping themselves safe and social distanced,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Laredo police have taken another approach in reminding the public in keeping social distancing by using popular music lyrics to get the point across.

These posts can be seen on the Laredo Police Department Facebook page.

On Wednesday, police checked four businesses. They also received 15 calls and complaints of order violations, making up a total of 37 COVID-19 activities police responded to this week.

LPD

