Nuevo Laredo creating separate burial sites for those lost to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the death toll continues to rise in Nuevo Laredo, the city’s Health Department is creating a new site where they will only bury people who died from COVID-19.

According to the Mayor Enrique Rivas, these burial sites will be in a separate area to prevent spread of the virus.

Currently in some parts of Mexico, families are only allowed to cremate those who have passed from COVID-19.

This drastic measure is being taken as a safety protocol and to help funeral homes and medical examiner’s offices manage the overwhelming amount of bodies they are receiving.

In Nuevo Laredo officials are looking to leave it up to the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to make their own choice.

