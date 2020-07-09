Nuevo Laredo man succumbs to virus right outside hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Nuevo Laredo resident who was battling COVID-19 succumbed to the virus right outside an area hospital.

According to the family members, the man had tested positive on June 29th and was suffering from complications due to the virus.

His wife had taken him to the hospital early that morning but was discharged and later died in his car shortly before noon.

Hospital officials are reporting a high capacity of patients and not enough room to treat those affected by the virus.

