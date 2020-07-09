Pets fly north for chance at adoption

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local animal shelter is giving a large group of pets another chance at a better life by flying them up north.

On Thursday morning, the City of Laredo Animal Care Services, along with American Pets Alive! and Dog Is My CoPilot, Inc. have come together to rescue over 70 dogs and cats and fly them to Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming to find forever families.

This program allows a large number of dogs and cats to be able to find a new opportunity in other areas of the country.

Large adult dogs are in high demand in a variety of communities in Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming, and most are adopted quickly within two weeks or less.

