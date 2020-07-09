Summer madness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like another hot and sunny day with temperatures in the triple digits!

On Thursday we will start off hot and humid in the low 80s and we’ll see a high of about 103 degrees.

Temperatures will only get hotter from here on out, we are expecting a high of 105 on Friday and 106 on Saturday.

Keep in mind we are expecting a lot of humidity and the heat index could surpass what we are expecting.

It could feel as hot as 108 or 109 outside.

Next week, we are going to start our week with a high of 108 on Sunday and Monday but it could feel as hot as 110, or even 112.

Just play it safe and stay indoors or find other ways to be the heat this summer!

