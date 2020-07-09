Advertisement

Texas Workforce Commission overpaying unemployed workers

The Texas Workforce Commission overpaid more than $32 million to unemployed workers since March, and is required by law to collect overpaid funds.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Millions of dollars have gone towards unemployed workers due to the pandemic, but that has created an issue for a Texas agency.

The Texas Workforce Commission overpaid more than $32 million to unemployed workers since March, sending more than 46,000 notices to claimants they overpaid.

The commission held a media briefing on Tuesday to explain that they are simply reaching out and giving people a notice of overpayment.

This comes after articles say that TWC is “clawing back their money.” Texas Workforce is required by law to collect overpaid funds and says this is a rare occurring.

The overpayment makes up millions of dollars, but it only equals to 1% of all claims since March.

The commission says this was a cause of claimants incorrectly reporting their earnings.

Those who owe money back are still eligible for their unemployment benefits, but they have to pay back. Claimants who do not pay back may be denied their benefits.

The spokesperson for Texas Workforce says they are limited on the time they have to investigate and avoid making mistakes since cases in the past three months are higher than the past five years.

“In general, regulations require states to pay unemployment insurance at the earliest stage of unemployment,” said Cisco Gamez, media and public relations specialist. “The U.S. Department of Labor has determined that the earliest stage is approximately 21 days after the claim was filed.”

Repayment is not necessary if the overpayment is entirely TWC’s fault, meaning the claimants did not report any wrong information. TWC says they offer flexibility on payment plans and can work it out on a case by case basis.

For those who do not agree with the notice, Texas Workforce Commission says they have 14 days to appeal.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UISD releases statement about TEA amending school guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
Although UISD had announced on Tuesday that they would be switching to 100% remote learning, the district let the public know through a statement on their Facebook page that they are aware that guidelines may change.

News

Over 1,500 vote during early voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
There is still an abundance of caution as elections officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Local

Nuevo Laredo resident admits to importing marijuana into the U.S.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Nuevo Laredo resident could face up to life in prison after admitting to conspiracy to import marijuana into the country.

Local

City and county confirms four new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City and county officials have confirmed four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications, putting our death toll at 36.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue driver from submerged vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued a driver from a submerged vehicle in downtown Laredo.

Local

CBP officers seize nearly a million dollars worth of narcotics

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers find nearly a million dollars worth of narcotics concealed within a driver's belongings at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Local

Triumph Public High School announces remote learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Triumph Public High School has announced that it will implement its remote learning program.

Local

Off-duty police sergeant arrested for DUI

Updated: 12 hours ago
A law enforcement officer is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents recover stolen vehicle being used to transport illegal aliens

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched a ranch area near Oilton and found nine illegal aliens.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/8/20)

Updated: 13 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 8th, 2020.