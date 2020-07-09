Advertisement

UISD increasing connectivity for its students this school year

Providing state of the art technology to students in need
File photo: UISD students
File photo: UISD students
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United Independent School District is looking to help provide state of the art technology for students who may need it during the upcoming school year.

According to UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon, they have placed an order for equipment for students who are unable to afford it.

They expect those shipments to be coming in the next few months.

Rendon says they are increasing connectivity to ensure students have access to the internet during the school year in the event that they will need it.

The district’s plan is to put school buses that will carry the connectivity hardware in remote areas.

