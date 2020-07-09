Advertisement

Webb County Jail passes inspection

12th consecutive year
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Jail has passed inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail standards with a perfect score for the 12th consecutive year.

The unannounced inspection began early Tuesday morning with the inspector completing the assessment Wednesday morning. No deficiencies were found in the array of areas inspected, ranging from health and safety, building maintenance, life safety equipment and procedures, inmate to guard ratio, medical, classification, and kitchen compliance.

Inmate services had a very important role on this inspection, such as grievances, religious practices, work assignments and correspondence. The inspector also assessed the holding cells at the Justice Center that are incorporated with judicial courtrooms.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar has ordered the installation of a medical ward area for inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19; he has also installed negative pressure ventilators, sanitizing tunnels, plastic covers in-between cells and has followed up with the sanitizer mist spray, which is periodically applied all over the jail. These precautionary measures serve as part of the safety procedures to have a more secure area free from germs, bacteria and viruses.

