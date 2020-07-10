Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local health authority issues public health order for local schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
As part of the order, all local schools shall reopen through virtual, remote, or distance learning only.

Local

Local physician tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
A local doctor has been at the frontlines of treating patients since the start of the pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes $20,000 of marijuana

Updated: 5 hours ago
An anonymous tip to the Webb County Sheriff's Office leads to the discovery of 67 pounds of marijuana.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/10/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 10th, 2020.

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

Latest News

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
2 KGNS News Today

Local

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

Weather

The heat is on!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Get ready to crank up the AC because we are expecting a very hot and humid weekend!

News

Federal team assessing overflowing hospitals

Updated: 13 hours ago
The state is already sending personnel to help, but once all those resources are maxed out, the city must established a field hospital to help with the overflow.

News

Sister of deceased nursing home resident speaks out

Updated: 14 hours ago
A recent death of a local nursing home resident has shed some light on not only how vulnerable this population is, but how quickly a very contagious virus such as COVID-19 can spread and become deadly.

News

Health authority mandates for closure of schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino has released a local order mandating the closure of schools until the COVID-19 infection gets under control.