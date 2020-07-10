Advertisement

Early voting ends tomorrow

More than 8,000 people have come out to vote during early voting.
Early voting
Early voting(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The last day of early voting is Friday, and we have the numbers of how many people have come out to cast their ballot in two weeks.

On Wednesday, 772 people came out to vote, making it a total of 2,364 votes just this week alone.

More than 8,000 people have come out to vote during early voting.

Early voting continues until Friday and polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, July 14th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of quadruple homicide indicted for capital murder

Updated: moments ago
A grand jury decides to indict Samuel Enrique Lopez, who is accused of committing the murders of a family of four earlier this year.

News

Nuevo Laredo creating separate burial sites for those lost to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the death toll continues to rise in Nuevo Laredo, the city’s Health Department is creating a new site where they will only bury people who died from COVID-19.

News

LPD cracks down on curfew violators

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Wednesday’s media briefing, Investigator Joe Baeza said it’s adults, not just teens who are recently seen violating the curfew rule.

Local

Border Patrol agents seize nearly 200 pounds of drugs near local golf course

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged drug smuggler posing as a golfer is caught by Border Patrol trying to drive a load of illegal narcotics into the country.

Latest News

Local

UISD increasing connectivity for its students this school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
Although the plans for the upcoming school year are still up in the air, UISD says it is planning on distributing state of the art technology for students in need.

Local

Webb County Jail passes inspection

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will continue to move forward in maintaining compliance for the safety of everyone who enters the jail.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/9/20)

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 9th, 2020.

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
6a newscast recording