Early voting ends tomorrow

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The last day of early voting is Friday, and we have the numbers of how many people have come out to cast their ballot in two weeks.

On Wednesday, 772 people came out to vote, making it a total of 2,364 votes just this week alone.

More than 8,000 people have come out to vote during early voting.

Early voting continues until Friday and polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, July 14th.

