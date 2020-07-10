Advertisement

Federal team assessing overflowing hospitals

The state is already sending personnel to help, but once all those resources are maxed out, the city must established a field hospital to help with the overflow.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Medical staff are fatigued as hospitalizations continue to rise in Laredo and Webb County.

The state is already sending personnel to help, but once all those resources are maxed out, the city must established a field hospital to help with the overflow.

A federal disaster medical assistance team currently have boots on the ground to help the city and Webb County weather this crisis.

“Assessing hospitals to see what can be done to run it 100 percent, and they will also be assisting us in doing some site visits for alternative locations to have medical facilities just in place,” said Interim Chief Ramiro Elizondo.

According to emergency management coordinator and Interim Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo, they’re visiting recommended location like: the Sames Auto Arena.

“Is there a need for them at the moment, no. As we’ve seen throughout the region once hospital capacities are met, that’s it, we will have to stand up alternative sites.”

Elizondo is working with the city health authority, health director, and management on this surge plan that will first maximize the use of hospitals.

”Our first priority is to man up our hospitals, our current hospital system right now,” said City Manager Robert Eads. “As we’ve been able to request through the STARS process, those additional bodies, that’s exactly the process that we should be following. As you augment all the infrastructure and you maximize that to the greatest extent possible, you put in human resources into those hospitals, and when that gets entirely maxed out you pull the lever, other field hospitals, let’s say.”

It is said that this is not a process that can be accomplished over night, but they are working on it and will have something ready in the near future.

The state is sending 32 nurses to help with patients either in the ICU’s or in the COVID units within the hospitals, as well as 2 pharmacy technicians.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sister of deceased nursing home resident speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
A recent death of a local nursing home resident has shed some light on not only how vulnerable this population is, but how quickly a very contagious virus such as COVID-19 can spread and become deadly.

News

Health authority mandates for closure of schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino has released a local order mandating the closure of schools until the COVID-19 infection gets under control.

News

Man accused of quadruple homicide indicted for capital murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
A grand jury decides to indict Samuel Enrique Lopez, who is accused of committing the murders of a family of four earlier this year.

News

Early voting ends tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than 8,000 people have come out to vote during early voting.

Latest News

News

Nuevo Laredo creating separate burial sites for those lost to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
As the death toll continues to rise in Nuevo Laredo, the city’s Health Department is creating a new site where they will only bury people who died from COVID-19.

News

LPD cracks down on curfew violators

Updated: 6 hours ago
On Wednesday’s media briefing, Investigator Joe Baeza said it’s adults, not just teens who are recently seen violating the curfew rule.

Local

Border Patrol agents seize nearly 200 pounds of drugs near local golf course

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged drug smuggler posing as a golfer is caught by Border Patrol trying to drive a load of illegal narcotics into the country.

Local

UISD increasing connectivity for its students this school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
Although the plans for the upcoming school year are still up in the air, UISD says it is planning on distributing state of the art technology for students in need.

Local

Webb County Jail passes inspection

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will continue to move forward in maintaining compliance for the safety of everyone who enters the jail.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/9/20)

Updated: 16 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 9th, 2020.