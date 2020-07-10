Federal team assessing overflowing hospitals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Medical staff are fatigued as hospitalizations continue to rise in Laredo and Webb County.

The state is already sending personnel to help, but once all those resources are maxed out, the city must established a field hospital to help with the overflow.

A federal disaster medical assistance team currently have boots on the ground to help the city and Webb County weather this crisis.

“Assessing hospitals to see what can be done to run it 100 percent, and they will also be assisting us in doing some site visits for alternative locations to have medical facilities just in place,” said Interim Chief Ramiro Elizondo.

According to emergency management coordinator and Interim Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo, they’re visiting recommended location like: the Sames Auto Arena.

“Is there a need for them at the moment, no. As we’ve seen throughout the region once hospital capacities are met, that’s it, we will have to stand up alternative sites.”

Elizondo is working with the city health authority, health director, and management on this surge plan that will first maximize the use of hospitals.

”Our first priority is to man up our hospitals, our current hospital system right now,” said City Manager Robert Eads. “As we’ve been able to request through the STARS process, those additional bodies, that’s exactly the process that we should be following. As you augment all the infrastructure and you maximize that to the greatest extent possible, you put in human resources into those hospitals, and when that gets entirely maxed out you pull the lever, other field hospitals, let’s say.”

It is said that this is not a process that can be accomplished over night, but they are working on it and will have something ready in the near future.

The state is sending 32 nurses to help with patients either in the ICU’s or in the COVID units within the hospitals, as well as 2 pharmacy technicians.

