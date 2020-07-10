Advertisement

Health authority mandates for closure of schools

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino has released a local order mandating the closure of schools until the COVID-19 infection gets under control.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino has released a local order mandating the closure of schools until the COVID-19 infection gets under control.

In a statement, Trevino tells KGNS:

“As the health authority and a practicing physician, I agree that attending school is essential to a child’s mental and physical development. At some point, children will need to return to in person instruction, but only when the infection rate in the community is stable... and we have the ability to address potential school outbreaks, which are inevitable.

Unfortunately our community is going through unprecedented hospitalizations and infection spread that has made in person instruction too dangerous for the health and welfare our children, teachers and community.”

Trevino says the order takes effect immediately.

He will be a guest on the KGNS Digital News Desk Friday morning at 10.

