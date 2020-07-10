Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

OFFICERS SHOT-TEXAS

Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in North Texas. The Reno police chief says the shooting happened Thursday night after officers responded to a home in Parker County where a man had barricaded himself inside. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm has non-life-threatening injuries. A Parker County deputy who was also shot was treated and released from a hospital. A fire at the home was extinguished early Friday, but the status of the shooter wasn't immediately known.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-DOG

State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

AP-US-DAKOTA-ACCESS-PIPELINE

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges. Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas hits new record for virus deaths as hospitals scramble

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Worsening coronavirus trends in Texas have again set another grim milestone. State health officials on Thursday reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic in what has rapidly become one of America’s coronavirus hot zones. In addition to 105 new deaths, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day. The bleak numbers, and uncertainty over when a reversal might come, has hospitals across Texas amplifying calls for more staff and scrambling to make room for new COVID-19 patients filling beds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOP CONVENTION

Judge refuses to order Houston to allow Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON (AP) — A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Larry Weiman rejected the state GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order, one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said next week’s gathering could not proceed at the downtown convention center. After a contentious two-hour hearing, Weiman said he was concerned about Houston hospitals reporting they have exceeded their regular intensive-care capacity, as the state's coronavirus cases and deaths have surged. The judge’s decision Thursday came as Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time.

BC-US-MUSIC-THE-CHICKS

With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years. The timing is right for their voices to be heard again on “Gaslighter,” out on July 17. With topics like youth activism and escaping toxic relationships, the album “seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said lead singer Natalie Maines. Their song, “March March,” is inspired by the next generation of outspoken teens leading the charge on gun control and climate change. Emily Strayer said the Texas-based band known for speaking their minds has been quiet for 10 years, "so get ready."

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-LOTTERIES

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Boston (AP) — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Trump undercuts health experts -- again -- in schools debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on his government’s top health professionals as he pushes the country to move past the coronavirus. Even as U.S. cases and deaths are newly rising, Trump this week challenged the school-reopening guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And he publicly criticized the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The schools flap has touched a nerve, in particular, because of increasing alarm about how the administration has sidelined, muzzled, and seemed to derail the Atlanta-based CDC. Trump is determined to get past the pandemic as he bids to revive the battered economy and resuscitate his reelection chances.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-NEW CHARGES

El Paso shooting suspect faces more federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of shooting scores of people in a Texas Walmart last summer is facing new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack. A grand jury on Thursday returned a new indictment against Patrick Wood Crusius. He was already charged with 90 counts under hate crime and firearms laws for the shooting in El Paso. Authorities say was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United State. Crusius has plead not guilty to state capital murder charges, but does not have a trial date in either case.

TRANSGENDER KILLING DALLAS

Dallas man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

DALLAS (AP) — A 20-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Angelo Walker was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police say he's responsible for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey. Richey was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in late June. Walker made an initial court appearance Thursday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richey's death follows a string of deadly attacks last year on transgender women in the North Texas city.