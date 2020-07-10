LMC holds parade to distribute care packages
Laredo Medical Center distributed care packages in a drive by parade Thursday morning.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Medical Center did their part to help the community in helping fight the spread.
They held a care package parade Thursday morning.
People were invited to drive up to the facility and get a bag of self-care products for the summer, including a face mask, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and several coupons and offers from local businesses.
