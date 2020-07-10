Advertisement

LMC holds parade to distribute care packages

Laredo Medical Center distributed care packages in a drive by parade Thursday morning.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Medical Center did their part to help the community in helping fight the spread.

They held a care package parade Thursday morning.

People were invited to drive up to the facility and get a bag of self-care products for the summer, including a face mask, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and several coupons and offers from local businesses.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local teacher concerned about upcoming school year

Updated: 51 minutes ago
With the new school year exactly one month away, one local educator is concerned about how that might look like come August.

Local

Local health authority issues public health order for local schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
As part of the order, all local schools shall reopen through virtual, remote, or distance learning only.

Local

Local physician tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
A local doctor has been at the frontlines of treating patients since the start of the pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes $20,000 of marijuana

Updated: 11 hours ago
An anonymous tip to the Webb County Sheriff's Office leads to the discovery of 67 pounds of marijuana.

Latest News

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/10/20)

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 10th, 2020.

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
2 KGNS News Today

Local

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|

Weather

The heat is on!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Get ready to crank up the AC because we are expecting a very hot and humid weekend!

News

Federal team assessing overflowing hospitals

Updated: 19 hours ago
The state is already sending personnel to help, but once all those resources are maxed out, the city must established a field hospital to help with the overflow.