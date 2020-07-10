Local health authority issues public health order for local schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Health Department and the city’s health authority, Dr. Victor Treviño, have issued a public health order for all local public and private schools.

Pursuant to the authority granted to the health department and the health authority under the Texas Health and Safety Code and the Texas Administrative Code, and due to rapidly increasing rate of infection caused by SARS-CoV-2, the Health Authority has imposed the following order on all local schools that offer instruction from pre-kindergarten through grade 12:

Effective immediately and continuing through September 4, 2020:

1. All local schools shall reopen through virtual, remote or distance learning only. There shall be no face-to-face instruction on campus until after September 5, 2020. Administrators, teachers and staff may conduct or facilitate the online learning process while on-campus provided social distancing is followed and facial coverings are worn at all times.

2. All school-sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/or athletic competitions shall not take place until school systems resume on-campus instruction.

3. By no later than Friday, August 21, 2020, each school system shall develop a written plan for resuming on-campus instruction and extra-curricular activities for submission to, and approval by, the Local Health Authority.

