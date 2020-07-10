Advertisement

Local physician tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Cigarroa has treated COVID-19 patients since the start of pandemic
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa Sr.
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa Sr.(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local doctor tests positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a social media post BY Alyssa Cigarroa , Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa is among the thousands of frontline workers who have contracted COVID-19 while caring for patients.

Dr. Cigarroa is in stable condition and is currently receiving treatment in San Antonio where his brother Dr. Francisco Cigarroa and his son Ricardo Cigarroa Jr. are helping with his care.

The family thanks the community for all their love and prayers during this time.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

