Local teacher concerned about upcoming school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While the school year is right around the corner, many educators are feeling weary about heading back to the classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first day of school for both UISD and LISD is set for August 10th, but many teachers like Nolan Arriaga are worried about what that might look like

Arriaga says there’s a lot of communities that don’t feel safe right now and Laredo hasn’t seen a decrease in cases which is something that is scary to think about.

Earlier this week LISD and UISD issued a joint statement saying that instruction would be fully online and interactive rather than hosting on-campus instruction which is a plan that many were on board with.

Arriaga says he supported the school districts’ initial decision to start the school year with remote learning, which is something that 70 percent of the parents decided. He felt that plan was the best course of action; however, that quickly changed.

On Wednesday, UISD posted on its Facebook page that they are now developing another plan in light of the latest TEA guidance issued after its announcement.

Under TEA's new guidelines, all school districts must offer on-campus instruction for parents who choose to send their kids to school.

On Thursday The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino released a local order mandating the closure of schools until the COVID-19 infection gets under control.

With all of this uncertainty, it is weighing heavily on Mr. Arriaga as well as other educators throughout Webb County.

He also believes that implementing these measures in a school setting is something that is going to be near impossible to do.

Overall Nolan has a message for all those who may be feeling anxious about the upcoming school year.

Arriaga says, “If we do come back to school, we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure you’re safe. Let’s just wait and see what happens. It’s very uncertain, but just try to stay positive through all of this and I’m sure we can get through it.”

For now, both school districts have agreed to work on a plan that may involve half in-class instruction or remote learning. No word yet on how those decisions will be made.

