Man accused of quadruple homicide indicted for capital murder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grand jury decides to indict the man accused of this year’s quadruple murders.

Samuel Enrique Lopez, age 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder in April.

On Thursday, April 16th Laredo police arrived to a home, and behind the house the bodies of 33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes, 18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, and 12-year-old Pedro Cruz were found.

Lopez confessed to taking the fourth victim, a two-year-old Julian Saracho, to his home.

Documents state that Lopez caused the child’s death by allegedly suffocating him, then placing his body in a bag and dumping it in an empty lot.

Lopez was allegedly the ex-boyfriend of Lesly Hernandez.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.