The heat is on!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Get ready to crank up the AC because we are expecting a very hot and humid weekend!

On Friday, we will start out in the low 70s with nearly 80 percent humidity and a heat index as high as up to 89.

Now as we head into the afternoon, temperatures will increase to a high of 106 by the afternoon hours with a heat index of up to 110.

Things will only get hotter from there, on Saturday we are expecting a high of 107 and on Sunday temperatures could get up to 109.

Brace yourself because on Monday we are expecting to get up to 110 degrees with a possible heat index of 115 or higher.

This is the first sighting of high triple-digit temperatures in quite a while.

Overall we have had a fairly decent summer but that’s all about to change.

As we head into next week, temperatures will still be hot but we will start to see a small decrease.

Just try to find ways to beat the heat this summer.

