Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes $20,000 of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A load of illegal narcotics are off the streets thanks to the efforts of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that drugs were being stored at a house at the 1300 block of Ugarte Street.

After a search of the home, deputies were able to find three large bundles of marijuana which weighed 67 pounds and had an estimated street value of $20,000.

Authorities seized the drugs and so far no arrests have been made.

