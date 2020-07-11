City and county confirm three new COVID-19 related deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The coronavirus has claimed a few more lives in the Webb County area putting our death toll at 43.

On Saturday, officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 41st, 42nd and 43 deaths due to COVID complications.

The 41st death was a man in his early 70s who had underlying health conditions. The person passed away at a local nursing home on Thursday, July 10th.

The 42nd death was a man in his late 40s who had underlying health conditions. He passed away at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, July 10th.

And the 43rd death was a man in his late 50s who had underlying health conditions. He was being treated at Laredo Medical Center where he passed away.

The city is still under a level four advisory which means they are urging all residents to stay home, avoid from gathering with large groups of people and wear your facemask when you are out and about.

