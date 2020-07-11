Advertisement

FDA warns of hand sanitizers containing methanol

The Food and Drug Administration adds five more products to the list of hand sanitizers that contain methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or swallowed.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We all know how essential hand sanitizers has been for everyone during this pandemic, but are all of them actually safe to use?

According to the FDA, those who have used hand sanitizers containing methanol are at risk for methanol poisoning.

Back in June the agency warned people of products that are labeled to contain ethanol, the substance that fits the CDCs guidelines for hand sanitizers, but have tested positive to have methanol.

Methanol is used as an alternative for fuel or to produce antifreeze.

The agency says, “substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

The FDA urges people, especially children, to not drink any hand sanitizer as it could potentially have methanol.

There are currently no hand sanitizers that are “FDA approved.”

There are 55 hand sanitizers listed under the products that have methanol contamination. The complete list can be found at FD.gov.

