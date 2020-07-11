Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time. The new marker Friday comes at the end of what has been the deadliest week in Texas since the pandemic began. Texas' Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, joined in a letter Friday asking the nation's Health and Human Services secretary for a field hospital in the Rio Grade Valley. Hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients along the Texas-Mexico border and doctors say they're running out of room.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said Friday he will direct the review and that it will be conducted by an independent panel of congressional representatives selected in collaboration with League of United Latin American Citizens. The panel will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault. The review comes after the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by fellow a fellow soldier.

RENO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect in his sister's death fired on them in North Texas. Police in Reno, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Worth, say suspect Lain Christian ultimately killed himself. The incident happened Thursday night after officers were called to a home near the Parker-Tarrant county line in which a man had barricaded himself after killing his sister and his mother escaped. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm. A Parker County deputy who was also shot was treated and released from a hospital.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years. The timing is right for their voices to be heard again on “Gaslighter,” out on July 17. With topics like youth activism and escaping toxic relationships, the album “seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said lead singer Natalie Maines. Their song, “March March,” is inspired by the next generation of outspoken teens leading the charge on gun control and climate change. Emily Strayer said the Texas-based band known for speaking their minds has been quiet for 10 years, "so get ready."