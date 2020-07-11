Hot and dry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An increasingly hot and increasingly dry airmass lies above our shallow layer of humid gulf air.

This will be reflected in especially high temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, and temperatures well above 100F throughout the 7 day period.

There are indications that the hot dry airmass aloft may weaken and drift a little to the north in 7 to 10 day (forecast skill drops off at that time frame). That could give us access to a deeper layer of gulf air, but it is hard to tell this far out.

I’m expecting clear and humid tonight, low in the upper 70′s.

Sunny Saturday, high around 106.

Sunny Sunday through Tuesday, highs 108 to 109.

Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs around 106.

Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, highs 102 to 104.

