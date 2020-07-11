Advertisement

Hot and dry

An increasingly hot and increasingly dry airmass lies above our shallow layer of humid gulf air.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An increasingly hot and increasingly dry airmass lies above our shallow layer of humid gulf air.

This will be reflected in especially high temperatures Sunday through Tuesday, and temperatures well above 100F throughout the 7 day period.

There are indications that the hot dry airmass aloft may weaken and drift a little to the north in 7 to 10 day (forecast skill drops off at that time frame). That could give us access to a deeper layer of gulf air, but it is hard to tell this far out.

I’m expecting clear and humid tonight, low in the upper 70′s.

Sunny Saturday, high around 106.

Sunny Sunday through Tuesday, highs 108 to 109.

Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs around 106.

Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, highs 102 to 104. 

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local teacher concerned about upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
With the new school year exactly one month away, one local educator is concerned about how that might look like come August.

News

LMC holds parade to distribute care packages

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo Medical Center distributed care packages in a drive by parade Thursday morning.

Local

Local health authority issues public health order for local schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
As part of the order, all local schools shall reopen through virtual, remote, or distance learning only.

Local

Local physician tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
A local doctor has been at the frontlines of treating patients since the start of the pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes $20,000 of marijuana

Updated: 12 hours ago
An anonymous tip to the Webb County Sheriff's Office leads to the discovery of 67 pounds of marijuana.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/10/20)

Updated: 13 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 10th, 2020.

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
2 KGNS News Today

Local

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

Weather

The heat is on!

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Get ready to crank up the AC because we are expecting a very hot and humid weekend!