Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

Virus surge visible across Texas: 'The tsunami is here'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time. The new marker Friday comes at the end of what has been the deadliest week in Texas since the pandemic began. Texas' Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, joined in a letter Friday asking the nation's Health and Human Services secretary for a field hospital in the Rio Grade Valley. Hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients along the Texas-Mexico border and doctors say they're running out of room.

Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said Friday he will direct the review and that it will be conducted by an independent panel of congressional representatives selected in collaboration with League of United Latin American Citizens. The panel will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault. The review comes after the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by fellow a fellow soldier.

Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect in his sister's death fired on them in North Texas. Police in Reno, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Worth, say suspect Lain Christian ultimately killed himself. The incident happened Thursday night after officers were called to a home near the Parker-Tarrant county line in which a man had barricaded himself after killing his sister and his mother escaped. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm. A Parker County deputy who was also shot was treated and released from a hospital.

With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years. The timing is right for their voices to be heard again on “Gaslighter,” out on July 17. With topics like youth activism and escaping toxic relationships, the album “seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said lead singer Natalie Maines. Their song, “March March,” is inspired by the next generation of outspoken teens leading the charge on gun control and climate change. Emily Strayer said the Texas-based band known for speaking their minds has been quiet for 10 years, "so get ready."

State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges. Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is warning Boeing that it could cancel some overdue orders for the grounded 737 Max unless the plane maker helps line up new financing for the jets. That's according to people familiar with the discussions. The jets have become more expensive as the coronavirus pandemic cripples airlines. American had 24 Max jets before they were grounded in March 2019. It has orders for 76 more but wants Boeing to help arrange financing for 17 planes for which previous financing has or will soon expire. That's according to three people who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks between the companies.

Trump undercuts health experts — again — in schools debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on his government’s top health professionals as he pushes the country to move past the coronavirus. Even as U.S. cases and deaths rise, Trump this week challenged the school-reopening guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And he publicly criticized the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The schools flap has touched a nerve, in particular, because of increasing alarm about how the administration has sidelined, muzzled and seemed to derail the CDC. Trump is determined to get past the pandemic as he looks to revive the battered economy and resuscitate his reelection chances.

NTSB: Witnesses report engine fire before small-plane crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Federal investigators say witnesses reported a small twin-engine plane had an engine fire before it crashed into a wooded area in Central Texas. The Cessna 320 crashed July 1 near Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin, killing its pilot and lone occupant. In a preliminary report issued Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft crashed about a half-hour after taking off from an airport about 20 miles northwest of Austin. Witnesses said they saw the plane flying low and erratically with its left engine aflame and making sputtering and popping sounds before it crashed and burned.

Judge refuses to order Houston to allow Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON (AP) — A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Larry Weiman rejected the state GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order, one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said next week’s gathering could not proceed at the downtown convention center. After a contentious two-hour hearing, Weiman said he was concerned about Houston hospitals reporting they have exceeded their regular intensive-care capacity, as the state's coronavirus cases and deaths have surged. The judge’s decision Thursday came as Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time.