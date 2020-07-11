Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-ODD-SUPER-MARIO-JACKPOT

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago. A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions. The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

DALLAS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store’s name. 7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11, but it scrapped the promotion this summer to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores and possibly catching the coronavirus. Instead, the Dallas-based chain decided to donate 1 million meals to Feeding America, a hunger relief group. About 33 million people with a 7-Eleven app on their phones can still get a free medium Slurpee during July.

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. had been falling for months, and even remained down as some states saw explosions in cases. But now a long-expected upturn has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West. Over the past two weeks, data shows daily reported deaths increased in 27 states. Researchers now expect deaths to rise for at least some weeks, but some think the count probably will not go up as dramatically as it did in the spring. Meanwhile, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen to the lowest point since mid-March. And Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday.

Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said Friday he will direct the review and that it will be conducted by an independent panel of congressional representatives selected in collaboration with League of United Latin American Citizens. The panel will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault. The review comes after the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by fellow a fellow soldier.

Virus surge visible across Texas: 'The tsunami is here'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time. The new marker Friday comes at the end of what has been the deadliest week in Texas since the pandemic began. Texas' Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, joined in a letter Friday asking the nation's Health and Human Services secretary for a field hospital in the Rio Grade Valley. Hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients along the Texas-Mexico border and doctors say they're running out of room.

Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect in his sister's death fired on them in North Texas. Police in Reno, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Worth, say suspect Lain Christian ultimately killed himself. The incident happened Thursday night after officers were called to a home near the Parker-Tarrant county line in which a man had barricaded himself after killing his sister and his mother escaped. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm. A Parker County deputy who was also shot was treated and released from a hospital.

With new name and album, The Chicks' voices ring loud again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years. The timing is right for their voices to be heard again on “Gaslighter,” out on July 17. With topics like youth activism and escaping toxic relationships, the album “seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said lead singer Natalie Maines. Their song, “March March,” is inspired by the next generation of outspoken teens leading the charge on gun control and climate change. Emily Strayer said the Texas-based band known for speaking their minds has been quiet for 10 years, "so get ready."

State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges. Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.