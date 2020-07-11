Advertisement

LISD superintendent addresses reopening of schools

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local superintendent speaks out on social media regarding concerns about the reopening of schools in August.

With 30 schools under their belt, Laredo ISD’s superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios took to social media to tells parents the options they can take before the bell rings for the 2020-2021 school year.

“As a mother of three sons and two grandchildren, I can understand why our community is most interested, and perhaps anxious, in what the reopening of schools may look like in August.”

Doctor Sylvia Rios began the letter addressed to Laredo ISD families on July 9th expressing understanding for parents during this time.

The letter goes on to say that LISD parents will have two options for which to choose from in regards to providing instruction for their children.

Parents may choose either to send their children to the classrooms for traditional instruction or have them remote at home learning.

Doctor Rios goes on to say the progress of each student will be monitored daily.

Chromebooks with internet access will be provided for families.

She goes on to say that they are following state and local health guidelines and for the students who will be returning to school for face to face instruction will be expected to wear face coverings, follow social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.

Registration for new students begins July 20th.

The district opens back up on Monday.

Doctor Rios says if parents have any questions, they may call the district.

