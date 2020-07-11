Advertisement

Local hospital COVID-19 ICU at capacity

As of Friday's media briefing, Laredo Medical Center is at 100 percent capacity in the COVID intensive care unit with 20 patients in 20 beds.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During Friday’s media briefing, another set of numbers were shared with us and that’s the hospital capacity numbers at both Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital.

Doctor Victor Trevino called the situation critical, saying he is managing the staffing on an hour-by-hour basis.

As of Friday, Laredo Medical Center is at 100 percent capacity in the COVID intensive care unit with 20 patients in 20 beds.

The hospital has also opened another area that will serve critical patients needing intensive care. That section can hold up to 7 or 8 patients.

There are currently six patients, so that unit was at 85 percent capacity. Combined, 17 patients in these ICU’s were on ventilators.

As for the non-ICU COVID patient floors, both at LMC are at 100 percent capacity, one with 25 patients in 25 beds and the other with 30 patients in 30 beds.

There were also 4 people in the ER waiting on beds to open.

As for Doctors Hospital, Doctor Trevino reported 16 patients in their COVID intensive care units with 9 of them on ventilators. They can treat up to 22 to 24 patients, so not quite at 100 percent capacity as of Friday.

In their non-ICU floors, they have a total of 30 patients in 30 beds, so are at 100 percent capacity.

In overflow, the hospital has a pregnant woman who is COVID positive, 3 COVID patients in the ER waiting on rooms, and in a heart wrenching revelation a six week old baby is COVID positive.

