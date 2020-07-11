Advertisement

Three nursing homes currently under quarantine

Along with Regent Care, the additional two nursing homes were quarantined for also having positive cases of COVID-19 inside the home.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not just Regent Care Center that’s under an official quarantine, two other nursing homes are also restricted.

During the Friday’s media briefing, Doctor Trevino gave a status report on the situation of all three homes.

The first being Regent Care Center, Las Alturas Nursing and Transitional Care on the corner of Bartlett and Bustamante, and Laredo Nursing and Rehab Center on Tournament Trail Drive right off Del Mar.

Along with Regent Care, the additional two were quarantined for also having positive cases of COVID-19 inside the nursing home.

As of Friday, over at Regent Care 5 residents have passed away from COVID, and the total number of COVID positive cases in now at 82. Of that number, 62 are residents and 20 are staff.

At Las Alturas Nursing Home, Dr. Trevino says testing currently continues so numbers will be updated as soon as the results come in. They are also working on a questionnaire that will be given to health care workers to screen their access to other facilities.

Meanwhile, over at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, Dr. Trevino says they may be lifting the quarantine order soon. Currently, they have 5 residents and 3 healthcare works who tested positive, but each have been isolated and/or sent home.

