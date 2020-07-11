Water boil notice continues for certain areas of Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County are reminding residents near the Highway 359 corridor to continue to boil their water.

Last week, the city issued the notice after they noticed low chlorine levels at the city’s water distribution center.

Officials say that certain neighborhoods and subdivisions are still affected and as a result, residents must boil water before use.

The areas affected are listed below:

• Tanquecitos I & II

• San Carlos I & II

• Pueblo Nuevo

• Los Altos

• Laredo Ranchettes

• Ranchitos 359

• Phoenix Subdivision

• D-5 Acres

• Las Blancas

Approximately 830 City of Laredo water utilities customers are affected by the boil water notice and have been individually notified. The City of Laredo water distribution System services city and county residents. No other areas within the city limits are affected.

The issue concerns low chlorine levels in the city’s water distribution centers as it pertains to certain neighborhoods. The low chlorine levels may be caused by low water usage in these colonia areas and possible nitrification in the water system.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department has been working with the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality to remedy the issue by continuously flushing lines near the city’s landfill and east of Laredo’s city limits in an effort to maintain acceptable disinfection/chlorine residuals.

