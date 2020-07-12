City releases list of COVID-19 testing sites

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has provided a list of places where people can get tested for the coronavirus.

The city has posted a list online that shows 15 sites that offer some form of COVID-19 testing.

It includes information such as phone numbers, addresses, and which test each site offers, as well as information on the cost and how the testing is conducted.

See the full list of testing sites below.

List of COVID-19 testing sites (City of Laredo)

