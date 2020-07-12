Associated Press Texas Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 12.

Sunday, Jul. 12 - Thursday, Jul. 16 CANCELED: McKesson ideaShare event - CANCELED: McKesson ideaShare, annual event for community pharmacy owners * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://mckessonideashare.com/, https://twitter.com/McKideaShare, #mckessonideashare2020

Contacts: ideaShare, ideaShareSupport@iRegEvents.com, 1 866 325 0365

Monday, Jul. 13 5th anniversary of Sandra Bland's death - 5th anniversary of the death of Sandra Bland in a Waller County, TX, jail cell, following her arrest 10 Jul 2015 for an alleged assault after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. Bland was found three days later hanged in her jail cell, which authorities ruled a suicide

Monday, Jul. 13 - Friday, Jul. 17 IC EST - International Conference on Environmental Science and Technology

Location: Hilton Houston North, 12400 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.aasci.org/conference/env/2020/index.html

Contacts: IC EST, Env-conference@AASci.org

Tuesday, Jul. 14 6:30 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a charla on Latina issues, as part of the 'Todos Con Biden' program, with Democratic Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Veronica Escobar, and Sylvia Garcia

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuZe-l8QnAKJ0jlOguT8BrP1Z92J1NLipQp3bZVrG_45I_5w/viewform

Tuesday, Jul. 14 - Wednesday, Jul. 15 Annual Produced Water Management Permian Basin conference

Location: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.water-management-permian.com/, https://twitter.com/LBCG_Ltd

Contacts: LBCG, info@lbcg.com, +44 (0) 800 098 8489

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Texas Primary Run-Off Election held for congressional races, ahead of 3 Nov general election

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Secretary of State Elections division, elections@sos.state.tx.us, 1 800 252 8683

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Trinity Industries: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.trin.net/press-releases

Contacts: Preston Bass , Trinity Industries Investor Relations, TrinityInvestorRelations@trin.net, 1 214 631 4420